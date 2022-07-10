Coimbatore

Rifle seized from workshop in Ooty 

The Nilgiris district police raided a workshop where air guns were being altered to shoot live ammunition, ostensibly to hunt wildlife in Devala near Gudalur.

In a release, the district police said the police found the workshop near the house of a man identified as Soman based on a tip-off in Chappanthode near Devala. The police seized a rifle and equipment that, they believe, was being used to alter air guns from the workshop.


