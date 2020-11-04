Rifle seized from estate where leopard was shot dead

UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Forest Department has made a major breakthrough that could lead them to identifying those responsible for shooting dead a leopard at a tea estate in Athima Nagar, Pandalur, on October 27.

According to officials, during a search operation in the estate after the incident, field staff found a rifle hidden beneath a tree in a sack. The rifle had been dismantled into four pieces and had been kept hidden.

Incidentally, the firearm was found just a couple of metres away from the residence of one of the managers of the tea estate where the animal was found dead. The manager had left the town the day after the incident occurred and has not returned since, officials said.

When contacted, District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), Sumesh Soman, confirmed that a weapon had been seized, but said that it was too early to come to a conclusion as to whether it was used to shoot the leopard. “It will be produced before a magistrate, and then following proper procedures, will be sent for ballistics analysis,” said Mr. Soman.

The male leopard, believed to be around five-years-old, was found dead in a major tea estate in Athima Nagar. A postmortem had revealed that the animal had a bullet injury to its left hind leg. The incident came just a month after an elephant was found dead with a similar bullet injury.