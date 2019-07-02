Rifle Range wetland under threat from encroachments, invasive flora

The wetland known to locals as the Rifle Range since colonial times, from where water is drawn for supply to some of the most populated parts of Kotagiri town, faces the threat of encroachment from local residents, as well as the spread of invasive flora.

The wetland, which now spreads over an 8-acre area, once stretched for over 120 acres, but has gradually been whittled down over the last century by the spread of residential spaces and tea plantations on all sides. However, what remains is of tremendous importance, as a series of seven wells in the wetland help quench the town’s ever growing need for water.

K. J. Raju, secretary of the Longwood Shola Watchdog Committee, told The Hindu that a number of streams, including those that originate from Longwood Shola, empty into the wetland at Rifle Range, near Donnington and Kairbetta in Kotagiri.

“However, the wetland has been diminished over time, with only a small fraction of it still left,” said Mr. Raju.

Explaining how colonial policy, followed by missteps by the government has led to the wetland on the verge of destruction forever, Mr. Raju said that a portion of the wetland, which was classified as “wasteland” by the British, was leased to a brewery, the owners of which planted Eucalyptus trees around the wetland to drain the swamp. “As we can see, the trees, which have the propensity to use a lot of water from the ground, have turned a portion of the wetland into a green desert, with very little biodiversity surrounding them,” said Mr. Raju.

Roads too have been cut through the wetland, while construction waste and garbage is also regularly dumped in the Rifle Range, which got its name from the British, who apparently used the wetland for arms training during their occupation of the Nilgiris.

The latest threat for the wetland is spread of invasive flora, with Lantana camara and bracken fern beginning to take root in Rifle Range. Local residents worry that the resulting change in ecological dynamics could impact the wetland and its ability to supply water to meet the town’s requirements.

As a result, volunteer groups such as the Kotagiri Citizens’ Collective (KCC) have begun the long and arduous task of attempting to restore the area.

“Previously, Rifle Range was being used as a dumping ground by locals, with plastic clogging up many of the streams flowing into the wetland,” said Sangeetha Ramakrishnan, a local resident and a member of the KCC, who along with other volunteers has been organising clean-ups of the wetland for the last few weeks. “We found not just plastic bottles and garbage, but even petrol cans and car seats dumped here,” said Ms. Ramakrishnan.

The volunteer group hopes that the district administration will also help in the restoration. Prakash Bettan, another member of the KCC, said that they hoped that support, in the form of machinery to help rid the wetland of invasive flora, as well as in the form of enforcement to prevent people from dumping waste and encroaching on the wetland could help to promote what is left of one of Kotagiri’s main water sources.