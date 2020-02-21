Rich variety on display at Poompuhar exhibition

HOSUR

21 February 2020 00:11 IST

The Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, popularly known as Poompuhar is back in town with an array of exhibits in crafts, textiles and décor items here.

The Poompuhar exhibition, this year, titled “All Crafts” is showcasing an exclusive range of handicrafts, handlooms, jewellery and décor items at Meera Mahal on the railway station road, in Hosur.

The exhibition that was inaugurated last week is hosting various stalls marketing the products of crafts persons and SHGs.

Stalls exclusively for brass items including brass lamps, Thanjavur art plates and Thanjavur paintings, terra cotta and rose wood products, rose wood inlay work panels, sandal wood and sandal wood products, bronze icons and brasswares, black metal and white metal products, utilities, jute products, Jaipur paintings, deco art, papier machei, products made of clay, marble, soap, stone, granite; wood carvings, Shaharanpur wood, Kondapalli doll, Marapachi dolls are among the arts and crafts that are in display.

Stalls showcasing various handloom textiles are a huge draw with the public, especially women. Gagracholis, Lucknowi Chikanwork fabrics, Kalamkari fabrics, Madurai Sungudi sarees, printed cotton sarees, designer, synthetic silk sarees, bedspreads, shawls, stoles, cushion covers, wall hangings, handbags, and pouches, and leather products are among the textiles and materials that are for sale.

A range of jewellery, semi-precious and fashion jewellery are on display at the Poompuhar’s Summer Exhibition.

Pearls, corals, navarathna gem stones, spadika mala, bangles, chains, neckpieces, lacquerware bangles, shell crafts, and Jaipur bangles are also available.

According to Poompuhar, the targeted sales from this exhibition is ₹10 lakh. A special discount of 10% is being offered on every buy.

The exhibition is open on all days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.