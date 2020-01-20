Rich tributes paid to Kalingarayan

Rich tributes were paid to Kongu Chieftain Kalingarayan who completed the digging of 91.10 km long canal on January 19, 1283 that connects River Bhavani with River Noyal at Kodumudi and currently helps in irrigating 15,743 acres in the district.

The State Government had constructed a memorial for King Lingayan, who is also known as Kalingarayan, at Kalingarayan anicut at Kalingarayan Palayam in Bhavani. Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development K.A. Sengottaiyan and Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan garlanded the statue in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan, MLAs and officials here on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that Kalingarayan was instrumental in inter-linking the rivers many centuries ago and the State government had constructed a memorial at ₹1.65 crore at Kalingarayanpalayam that was inaugurated by Chief Minister on May 16, 2018.

Members of various political parties also garlanded the statue of Kalingarayan at his native place in Vellode. People in Chavadipalayam Pudur, Panajalingapuram, Ganapathipalayam Four Road, Kolanalli, Thamaraipalayam and other villages that were receiving water from the canal also paid tributes to the portrait of Kalingarayan at their villages.