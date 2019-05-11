Rich medal haul by man from Coimbatore

G.K. Rathinavel returned home with a triple medal haul in the South East Asian Masters Athletics Championship at the Bukit Gombak Stadium in Singapore last week. The championship is open to participants aged 35 and above.

The 54-year-old from Coimbatore has been winning medals regularly at the international stage but, this time round, it turned out to be sweeter as he had clinched the gold in shot put (his pet event) and silver in discus and hammer throw events.

"I won a silver seven years ago in shot put in a similar event in Malaysia but an injury to my back curtailed my efforts in winning a gold for some time now. But today, if I had shot back to win the yellow metal it is because of my trainers," said Rathinavel.

"They brought be back to shape with their core strengthening exercises. It was a tough few years for me but now I am happy to have done my country proud," he added.

Rathinavel heaved the iron ball to a distance of 11.02m for the gold. It came in his third and final throw. "The first two throws were not to my expectations but, finally, I gave it my all and got the gold," he said.

He finished with the silver in discus throw with a 30.14m effort and missed the gold by a whisker in hammer throw because two of his throws went out of the sector. "It was very disappointing," he said.

Rathinavel now has his sights firmly set on the World Masters to be held next year. "The competition is getting bigger and tighter with each passing year. It is going to be expensive as well. It is certainly going to pinch my pockets but I want to participate and prove my strengths."

Interestingly, Rathinavel's daughter R. Janavi was also there in Singapore to see her father's medal winning show. The 16-year-old is also making waves in these events at the State level.