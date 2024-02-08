Rice Mill Owners Association demands reduction in fixed electricity charges

February 08, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners’ Association has urged the State government to reduce fixed electricity charges and peak hour charges so that rice mills continue to operate in the state.

Association president K.S. Jagadeesan submitted a memorandum to the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, during his visit to Erode on Thursday, which stated that the recent changes made by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in power tariffs had significantly affected the functioning of rice mills. The monthly fixed charges up to 112 KW, which were earlier ₹35 for a KW, have now been increased to ₹154 a KW. As a result, the mills, unable to compete with other states, face the threat of closure. Additionally, an increase in peak hour charges by 15% from ₹7.65 a unit to ₹8.50 a unit is also affecting the mills. “The peak hour charges should be withdrawn completely,” the memorandum urged the government.

Tangedco’s move to impose networking charges of ₹1.54 per unit on industries that install rooftop solar panels has become a burden on industries, causing them to stop installing new panels. “The government should withdraw networking charges completely,” the memorandum added. Additionally, the 6% annual hike in power tariff, which discourages industries and causes many to close down their units, should also be withdrawn, the memorandum said.