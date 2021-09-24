Coimbatore

RI arrested for graft

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a Revenue Inspector attached to the Dharapuram Municipality on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹ 5,000 on Wednesday.

DVAC sources said Karthikeyan (35) demanded the bribe amount from a resident of Dharapuram for name transfer on municipality house tax. The resident approached the DVAC and a team led by Inspector S. Vinodhini laid a trap at the municipal office on Wednesday.

The officers caught the RI red handed. He was booked under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded in judicial custody, the sources said.


