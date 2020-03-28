R.G. Street witnesses massive crowd

Coimbatore’s wholesale grocery market, R.G. Street, saw neighbourhood grocers throng wholesale shops on Saturday, when many opened after March 24, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the lockdown call.

Coimbatore Maligai Vyaparigal Sangam (association of grocery traders) A Prabhakar said those who opened shops were only wholesale merchants and they supplied goods only in bulk – meaning, they sold goods only to neighbourhood grocers who were their customers.

“We did not sell in small quantities as that means more crowd. And, we opened shop today to avoid the rush on Monday, when we had originally planned to open the shops.”

Despite their appeal, the grocers crowded the Street and it took some time for regulation. “At my shop, we allowed only four customers at a time. We did this because we too are afraid and want to follow personal distancing practice.”

But, on the street, it was crowded because many grocers had arrived with their vehicles to take back goods to their respective areas.

Monday, the traders expected the situation to be different and therefore want the police to regulate he crowd. “The mere presence of police will deter the grocers from rushing to the shops. And, we, from the association are also willing to help,” he said.

The picture of crowded R.G. Street drew criticism on social media with various persons calling for stringent regulation and the need for ensuring personal distancing. Many said the pictures from the market showed that the purpose of lockdown was defeated.