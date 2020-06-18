R.G. Pudur turns a cluster of cases in Coimbatore

With four more persons from R.G. Pudur near Chinniyampalayam testing positive on Thursday, the locality has turned into a cluster of COVID-19 cases; 11 positive cases were reported from that area on Wednesday.

All those tested positive over the last two days were the contacts of a 28-year-old man from the locality who died of suspected COVID-19 infection on Sunday. The Health Department is yet to announce, officially, if the man died of COVID-19.

Health Department staff collected swab samples of more persons from R.G. Pudur, which is now a containment zone, and Chinniyampalayam on Thursday.

Elsewhere across the district, 14 others tested positive for the disease on Thursday. They were from Ramanathapuram, Mylampatti, Telugupalayam, Podanur, Sidhanapuram, Kanuvai, Samathur, Nadupuni, Sungam near Anamalai, Subbe Goundenpudur, Saravanampatti and Udayampalayam.

The two cases from Mylampatti were of a 40-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife. One of the cases from Udayampalayam was a three-year-old boy.

A 70-year-old man from Samathur, a 67-year-old man from Sungam near Anamalai and an 82-year-old man from Subbe Goundenpudur tested positive for the disease when their swab samples were lifted at hospitals where they had gone for the treatment of non-communicable diseases.

Three others had come to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with complaints of influenza-like illness and later tested positive for the disease.

District crosses 200 mark

On Thursday, the number of total COVID-19 cases reported in the district crossed 200 mark.

As per the COVID-19 media bulletin issued by the Health Department on Thursday, the total number of positive cases reported in the district increased to 211. The district had 48 active cases of the disease. As many as 161 persons recovered from the disease.

14 air passengers test positive

Fourteen passengers of Wednesday’s Delhi - Coimbatore IndiGo flight tested positive, said Health Department officials. They belonged to Tiruvarur, Madurai, Salem, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Karur and the Nilgiris. Officials said these cases were cross-notified to those districts.