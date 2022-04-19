RFPIO to double employee numbers

RFPIO, a U.S.- based company with office in Coimbatore, wants to double its employee strength in the next 12 to 18 months.

Chief Executive Officer and and co-founder of RFPIO Ganesh Shankar told The Hindu that the company, which was started in 2015 and is head quartered in the U.S., has 350 employees at offices in the U.S., EU and Coimbatore. It serves over 2,000 customers worldwide. It is looking at expanding in all the three regions and exploring remote locations too. With two acquisitions, RFPIO now has products to both, the buyers and the sellers of IT services and products.

“We continue to invest in markets and products,” he said.