Revision of voters’ list begins in the district

Published - August 20, 2024 06:25 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Booth-level officers carrying out house-to-house verification of voters list in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 20 August 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A special summary revision of the electoral rolls in which officials conduct house-to-house verification of voters on the list began in the district here on Tuesday.

District Election Officer and Collector R. Brindha Devi announced that the voter verification process will take place across all 11 Assembly constituencies in the district from August 20 to October 18, with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date. Booth-level officials will visit houses to verify voters’ list, and voters are requested to cooperate with the visiting officials. An integrated draft electoral roll will be published on October 29, 2024, and corrections in the voters’ list, such as deletion of names and change of address, can be made from October 29 to November 28. The final electoral roll will be released on January 6, 2025.

