Revision of electoral rolls to be carried out in Coimbatore from October 29 to November 28

Election Commission of India has notified the schedule for the revision of electoral rolls that include inclusion of names, correction, address change and linking of Aadhaar with the electoral rolls.

The draft electoral rolls will be released on October 29 and thereafter the public can submit application forms for inclusion, deletion of names, address change and linking Aadhaar number with the voter ID card from October 29 to November 28 at the respective polling booths, a release from District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said.

In Coimbatore, there are 3117 polling booths in 10 Assembly Constituencies. Public can submit their forms from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days at these booths. The electoral roll revision is being done to include the names of those who had attained 18 years of age on 01.01.2025. Those born before December 31, 2006 can seek inclusion of names. Those who are not able to visit the polling station can visit the website www.voters.eci.gov.in/voter helpline app and upload their forms.

In Coimbatore District, only 47.73 % of voters have submitted form 6B for linking Aadhaar number with electoral roll. For the roll revision, special camps would be conducted on November 9, 10 and 23 and 24 (both Saturdays and Sundays). These applications would be scrutinised and the final rolls would be released on January 6, 2025.

