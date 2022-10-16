Revised Master Plan for Coimbatore under scrutiny and likely to be released in a couple of months 

The Hindu Bureau
October 16, 2022 20:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The revised Master Plan is expected to encourage planned growth of Coimbatore district.  | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The State government should give adequate time for the stakeholders to give feedback on the revised Master Plan draft, said Rajesh B. Lund, vice president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, told The Hindu that the draft of the revised Master Plan was under scrutiny and hopefully, will be released in a couple of months.

Mr. Lund had told reporters here on Saturday that the Master Plan was last revised in 1994. “We have waited for nearly 28 years and the draft of the revised plan is expected to be released shortly.” The Chamber is talking to the officials concerned in this regard and hopes the draft will be released soon, he said.

Mr. Lund added on Sunday that the Master Plan is revised after several years and there will be many who will want to apply for land re-classification. “Every one should get an opportunity,” he said. There have been several developments in the last two decades. For instance, there will be closed industries, dry lands that have been developed, agricultural land that has been converted for other purposes. There should be time for all the people to go through the draft plan and apply for re-classification.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Master Plan should be revised at the earliest and it should, hopefully, lead to planned growth and industrial development in the district, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
development
public works & infrastructure
housing and urban planning

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app