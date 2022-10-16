Revised Master Plan for Coimbatore under scrutiny and likely to be released in a couple of months 

The State government should give adequate time for the stakeholders to give feedback on the revised Master Plan draft, said Rajesh B. Lund, vice president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore.

Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, told The Hindu that the draft of the revised Master Plan was under scrutiny and hopefully, will be released in a couple of months.

Mr. Lund had told reporters here on Saturday that the Master Plan was last revised in 1994. “We have waited for nearly 28 years and the draft of the revised plan is expected to be released shortly.” The Chamber is talking to the officials concerned in this regard and hopes the draft will be released soon, he said.

Mr. Lund added on Sunday that the Master Plan is revised after several years and there will be many who will want to apply for land re-classification. “Every one should get an opportunity,” he said. There have been several developments in the last two decades. For instance, there will be closed industries, dry lands that have been developed, agricultural land that has been converted for other purposes. There should be time for all the people to go through the draft plan and apply for re-classification.

But the Master Plan should be revised at the earliest and it should, hopefully, lead to planned growth and industrial development in the district, he said.