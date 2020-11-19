Revised ‘Green Tax’ to be levied from December 1

The ‘Green Tax’ levied by the Nilgiris district administration on tourist as well as freight vehicles entering the district at Kallar and Kakkanallah check-posts has been revised.

Previously, all vehicles were charged a uniform fee of ₹30 at the check-posts.

However, the charges have been revised for all outstation vehicles, the district administration announced. A press release stated that buses and lorries will be levied ₹100, while maxi cabs, taxis and light motor vehicles will be charged ₹70. Moreover, cars and off-road vehicles will be charged ₹30 while motorcyclists will have to pay ₹10. The new system will be in force from December 1.

Receipts are to be issued at the check-posts, and the Collector has appealed to all tourists and visitors to co-operate with the initiative.

The “Green tax” will be used by the administration to carry out works to restore and maintain the fragile Nilgiris landscape, with funds being used to pay workers to recycle garbage and litter which gets thrown on the roads and public places by tourists, local residents and motorists entering the district.