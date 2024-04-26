GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
‘Revise rates of boat rides at Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore’

April 26, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Congress Human Rights (TNCHR) Wing urged Coimbatore Corporation to revise the fees for boat rides at Ukkadam Big Tank.

In a petition to Coimbatore Corporation on Friday, it said the rate was ₹350 per person for a four-member boat ride. A jet ski ride cost ₹500 per round, an inflatable boat ride cost ₹1,500 for two persons, and a speed boat ride cost ₹350. At present, the boating activities at the tank were handled by a private company.

“It is too expensive. A middle-class family of four need to spend between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 to partake in the activities here. Considering Coimbatore is a city frequented by tourists from Kerala, it should be made more affordable to attract them,” said Imranullah, secretary of TNCHR, Coimbatore.

While many visitors shared similar views, the private company said the rates were fixed in consultation with the Corporation and that a revision would not be feasible.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “We have been receiving requests for a rate revision for sometime now and will explore measures to make the activities more affordable.”

