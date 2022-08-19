‘Revise departure time of Yercaud Express from Erode’

Since Yercaud Express Train No. 22650 from Erode Junction reaches Chennai Central at 3.45 a.m. every day, making it difficult for passengers to arrange transportation to reach their destinations, the District Congress Minority Wing has urged the railways to revise the departure time of the train from the present 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In a letter to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, vice-president of the wing and former member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee K.N. Basha said Yercaud Express was the only train that originated from Erode running upto Chennai. The train departed at 9 p.m. and reached Chennai at 3.45 a.m. “Buses are not available frequently and passengers have to depend on autorickshaws or taxis that collect two-fold charges during night hours,” the letter said and added that getting accommodation was also very difficult for the passengers. The letter wanted the railways to change the departure time to 10 p.m. so that the train reached Chennai after 5 a.m.

The letter also said that earlier Nilgiri Express Train No.12672 and Cheran Express Train No.12674 were rescheduled to reach Chennai at 6.20 a.m. and 7 a.m. respectively.

The letter wanted one additional platform at the Erode Railway Junction that currently had four platforms. Also, the letter wanted the Yercaud Express to halt at Ambur and Vaniyambadi Railway Stations and Train No. 22668 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express to stop at Sathur Railway Station.

