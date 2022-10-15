Reviews of govt. schemes by Union Ministers in the districts an unhealthy practice, says AIADMK leader

The Hindu Bureau
October 15, 2022 19:53 IST

 AIADMK leader K.P. Munusamy objected to the reviews of government schemes by Union Ministers in the districts, calling it an unhealthy practice.  When the Congress government was in power at the Centre it did not insist on pushing its schemes as a projection of its clout. “The Dravidian parties were ruling the State, and the Congress did not stoop to this level of projecting itself,” said Mr.Munusamy. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a cooperative fair price outlet here, Mr. Munusamy said the BJP government’s insistence that these schemes were its own projects led to discomfort and confusion among the administrators and officials, who are duty bound to implement both the State and the Union government Shemes.

When asked if it was a back-handed threat to the State, Mr.Munusamy said, as a national party the BJP was attempting various techniques to come to power, but to use this as a trump card was unhealthy and causes disharmony.

