Review of preparedness for counting day held in Dharmapuri

Published - May 23, 2024 11:43 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi chaired a review meeting on the preparedness for the counting day here on Thursday. The EVMs that were used for voting at the six assembly segments of Mettur, Pennagaram, Palacode, Paapireddipatti, Harur and Dharmapuri have been safely stored at the Chettikarai Government Engineering College.

Addressing the officials, Ms. Shanthi instructed them to ensure all amenities have been provided for at the counting centre.

The counting room will be accommodated with 14 benches, and each bench will be monitored by a counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro observer.

Officials have also been asked to ensure functioning computers for updating the round-wise vote count; stationary including pens and papers, clips among others for the counting staff. Ms. Shanthi also instructed the information and publicity department to issue bulletins on the vote count after each round on WhatsApp and email.

The consultative review meeting was held with the participation of the Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupatham; District Revenue Officer Paul Princely Rajkumar and other officials.

Earlier, a training programme on counting of votes was carried out for 102 counting supervisors, and 102 counting assistants here on Thursday.

