HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Review of preparedness and inventory for universal roll out of CM’s breakfast scheme held

August 05, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi inspecting the inventory for the roll out of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at the Municipal Elementary School in Dharmapuri.

Collector K. Shanthi inspecting the inventory for the roll out of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at the Municipal Elementary School in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

  With the proposed expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in the distirct, a review of the preparedness and the inventory for the scheme’s roll out was conducted by Collector K.Shanthi here . In view of the expansion, the Collector inspected the newly- procured vessels for the mass scale preparation of breakfast in schools. The scheme is being expanded to over 1,013 govenrment elementary schools to cover 51,538 students here in the district. With the universal expansion to cover all elementary schools to feed students of classes 1 to 5, the preparedness and a review of the inventory was vetted by the Collector. Inspecting the Dharmapuri town Municipality elementary school here, Ms. Shanthi reviewed the arrangements made ahead of the roll out of the expanded scheme in the school.. The kitchen, store room, timely food distribution plan, protocols for ensuring quality raw materials were reviewed by the Collector.  The scheme is presently under operation in 111 government schools covering over 5,400 students in Palacodde. With the universal roll out, the scheme will be implemented in all the 10 blocks of the district. Later, the Collector also inspected a Sewerage Treatment Plant being set up at a cost of ₹49 lakh in Pidameneri. The STP is proposed to service 1,873 houses with a cumulative population of 10,000 people.  Ms.Shanthi also inspected the works on the shelters for the urban homesless under construction at a cost of ₹60 lakh in Kangaran Kuttai. The officials were instructed to ensure quality works and also timely completion of the dwelling units. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.