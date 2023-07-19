ADVERTISEMENT

Review meting held to implement ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ in Erode

July 19, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 District Monitoring Officer and Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research G. Prakash and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Wednesday held a review meeting with officials on implementing Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in the district.

Officials said that door-to-door distribution of applications and tokens will be held from July 20 to 23 and asked people not to visit their ration shops. The women of the household should submit the filled in applications with a copy of Aadhaar card, ration card, e-bill receipt and bank passbook at the specified date and time as given in the token. 

There are 1,207 ration shops with 7,67,316 family cards and camps will be held in a phased manner to receive applications and register the details. A total of 2,183 volunteers under the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, 1,130 camp officers, 341 divisional officers, 113 monitoring officers and 10 supervising officers will be involved in the process who had undergo training. 

 

