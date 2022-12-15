Review meeting on welfare schemes for children held in Dharmapuri

December 15, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A district level review meeting on schemes for children was held under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare here on Thursday.

The meeting presided over by Collector K. Shanthi entailed a review of children’s schemes and welfare programmes and protection under the various line departments and the inter-departmental coordination in implementing those programmes, and protective measures.

The departments of school education, differently-abled welfare, integrated child development services, Adi-Dravidar and tribal welfare, minority welfare, and public health were implementing child specific schemes. It was incumbent upon the respective departments to create awareness on the programmes in the villages of all blocks using various modes of campaign including wall graffiti, hoardings and pamphlets, the Collector said.

Awareness on child protection and safe houses for children in need of care and protection, crackdown on child labour, child marriages, and sexual violence must be widely popularised to enable children and adults to come forward and seek help, the Collector said.

The toll free child helpline of 1098 must be actively spread among children in schools and villages, the departments were directed.