Review meeting on the monitoring of firecracker outlets held in Dharmapuri

October 09, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Collector K. Shanthi held an interdepartmental review meeting on the monitoring of firecracker outlets for compliance at the Collectorate on Monday.

The review meeting with the line departments has come on the heels of the major accident in firecracker outlets across the inter-State border near Hosur in Athibelle in rural Bengaluru.

Chairing the meeting, the Collector instructed the Revenue Department to carry out inspections twice a month with prior intimation to the police in all firecracker retail outlets and also warehouses across the district.

With Deepavali around the corner, the number of outlets have increased calling for periodic inspections of outlets for compliance with the guidelines under the Explosive Rules, she said.

The inspections will ensure compliance with the guidelines that include verification of actual stock with the stock in books; permissible limits of stock; if the outlet/warehouse is licensed by the competent authority; are the firecrackers safely stocked with adequate precautions and safeguards among others.

The meeting saw the participation of Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupatham, and District Revenue Officer T.R. Geetha Rani.