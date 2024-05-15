ADVERTISEMENT

Review meeting on the enforcement of legal protections for children held

Published - May 15, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K.M.Sarayu chaired a review meeting, organised here recently by the Department of Social Welfare and the District Child Protection unit, on child protection and enforcement of protective legislations and action taken on crimes against children.

Addressing the stakeholders, Ms. Sarayu impressed upon the police not to commit delays in POCSO cases and to book offenders of child sexual abuse and violence immediately. The social welfare department was asked to ensure the continuing education of the children, and the police was asked to ensure the compensation to the child under the POCSO Act. Ms. Sarayu emphasised on quick response and action on complaints under the POCSO Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US