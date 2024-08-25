ADVERTISEMENT

Review meeting on agricultural mechanisation schemes held in Coimbatore

Updated - August 25, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 05:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Mechanisation and Technology Division of the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, held a regional review meeting on August 23 and 24, 2024, in Coimbatore on the Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) and the Namo Drone Didi schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, which had participants from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry, was chaired by Joint Secretary S. Rukmani of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. It focused on assessing and improving the adoption of agricultural mechanisation practices in the southern States.

Ms. Rukmani highlighted the importance of Agricultural Machinery Custom Hiring Centres (CHC) and Farm Machinery Banks (FMB), aimed at supporting small and marginal farmers who cannot afford expensive machinery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team commended the Uzhavar App developed by the Tamil Nadu government and the State representatives collectively advocated for the separation of the SMAM from the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY)-Umbrella scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Regarding the Namo Drone Didi scheme, the team encouraged States to carefully select clusters for drone deployment, identify progressive cluster-level federations and women Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) for drone operations, and create business opportunities for select women SHGs in collaboration with lead fertiliser companies and pesticide manufacturers.

The meeting concluded with a field visit to Thondamuthur block, where officials inspected solar fencing and solar drier units installed on fields.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US