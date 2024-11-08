Reverse buyer-seller meet in Coimbatore brings export orders for MSMEs

A reverse buyer-seller meet organised by the Tamil Nadu government in Coimbatore on November 7 and 8 has brought export orders for 43 Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), said the MSMEs Minister T.M. Anbarasan in Coimbatore on Friday.

As many as 28 overseas buyers and 231 MSMEs took part in the two-day meeting and orders were finalised for ₹115.35 crores. Of this, 17 MSMEs got export orders for the first time to the tune of ₹1.68 crore, the Minister told reporters after the valedictory of the event.

A mega reverse buyer-seller meet will be held in Chennai next year, bringing under one roof 200 to 300 international buyers and about 2,000 MSMEs to get almost ₹1,000 crores worth export orders, the Minister said.

Under the FaMe TN programme, the State government plans to organise buyer-seller meets once every six months in the major cities of Tamil Nadu. These will be sector-specific meetings. The one held in Coimbatore focused on manufacturing and engineering sectors. The meeting to be held in Madurai will focus on the food sector.

Jewellery park

The jewellery park announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for Coimbatore will provide work sheds for goldsmiths, common facilities such as treatment plants, gold storage facility, and testing laboratories. Though the Central government has approved a common facility centre for the jewellery sector in Coimbatore, the State government will provide the facilities even if the Centre does not, the Minister added.

The demand for subsidy for MSMEs to set up rooftop solar projects will be studied by the government. Regarding reclassification of tariff for MSMEs that consume less than 12 KW, the Minister said the issue will be taken up with the Chief Minister and resolved.

The Minister explained the initiatives and activities taken up for the MSMEs in the State in the last three years and the financial support extended by the State government to the units under the various schemes.