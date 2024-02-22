Revenue Staff strike work in Krishnagiri

February 22, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Revenue Officials Association here on Thursday went on a day-long strike here outside the Collectorate demanding that the government fulfil its long-pending demands.

The protesters demanded that non-post graduate staff affected by the corrections to the deputy tahsildar list be remedied through a new government order, a new pay scale for revenue and disaster management staff considering the specific nature of their responsibilities, and new guidelines to clarify doubts in the designations of the junior assistants/typists.

The association members also demanded that the government fill unfilled vacancies for the past three years in the revenue and disaster management section. Over 97 posts under disaster management were dissolved since March 31,2023. The protesters demanded that the positions be reinstated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the association staff demanded adequate financial allocation to ensure seamless delivery of work towards upcoming Parliamentary elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.