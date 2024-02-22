ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Staff strike work in Krishnagiri

February 22, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue department staff staged a sit-in protest outside the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Thursday. 22 February 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Revenue Officials Association here on Thursday went on a day-long strike here outside the Collectorate demanding that the government fulfil its long-pending demands.

The protesters demanded that non-post graduate staff affected by the corrections to the deputy tahsildar list be remedied through a new government order, a new pay scale for revenue and disaster management staff considering the specific nature of their responsibilities, and new guidelines to clarify doubts in the designations of the junior assistants/typists.

The association members also demanded that the government fill unfilled vacancies for the past three years in the revenue and disaster management section.  Over 97 posts under disaster management were dissolved since March 31,2023. The protesters demanded that the positions be reinstated.

Further, the association staff demanded adequate financial allocation to ensure seamless delivery of work towards upcoming Parliamentary elections.

