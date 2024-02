February 23, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The continuing revenue staff protests had hindered public service at the taluk office on Friday. Public awaiting crucial services were left in the lurch as revenue staff entered into their second day of strike over various demands.

The staff have been on strike since Thursday over various demands including hike in pay, demands for more staff for disaster management and relief, reinstating vacancies dissolved under disaster management among others.