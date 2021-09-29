‘Revenue, rural police failed to stop smuggling of bricks from closed units’

COIMBATORE

29 September 2021

The Thadagam Valley Protection Committee has accused the Revenue Department and the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police of turning a blind eye to the smuggling of bricks from brick-making units which were closed by the district administration.

The committee alleged that the Thadagam and Thudiyalur police were allowing trucks to carry bricks from many of the closed brick kilns in the five village panchayats in the valley namely Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Veerapandi, Pannimadai and Somaiyampalayam.

Coordinator of the committee S. Ganesh said that local people found 12 trucks laden with bricks leaving Thadagam late on Tuesday. Though alerts were sent to authorities concerned, the response was cold.

“People managed to block one of the trucks which the Thudiyalur police took into custody. It was later handed over to the Thadagam police. A majority of the closed brick kilns are selling their stock at night which is a violation of conditions laid down by the district administration based on a direction of the Madras High Court. As per the conditions in the closure order, bricks manufactured illegally by the closed units should not be sold. The committee seeks authorities to curb the illegal sale,” he said.

A senior police officer said that the driver of the truck was apprehended.

The district administration served closure orders to 186 brick kilns in the valley following a direction form the High Court on April 30, this year.

As per the closure proceedings, the owners of the closed brick kilns are not allowed to move any property from the compounds of the brick kilns/chambers.

A senior official from the Revenue Department said that it will deploy teams to check smuggling of bricks in the valley.