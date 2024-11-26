ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue officials stage protest in Krishnagiri

Published - November 26, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamilnadu Revenue Officers Association staging a protest demonstration in Krishnagiri on Tuesday 26 November 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association staged a sit-in protest and boycotted work in Krishnagiri on Tuesday, alleging that the government has been ignoring their long-standing demands.

The protesters called for measures to protect revenue jobs and demanded the filling of vacancies in the Revenue Department. They also urged the government to increase the pay for officials involved in disaster management among other grievances.

The association has announced a relay work boycott starting from Tuesday, to call the government’s attention to their demands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US