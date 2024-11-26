 />

Revenue officials stage protest in Krishnagiri

Published - November 26, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamilnadu Revenue Officers Association staging a protest demonstration in Krishnagiri on Tuesday 26 November 2024.

Members of the Tamilnadu Revenue Officers Association staging a protest demonstration in Krishnagiri on Tuesday 26 November 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association staged a sit-in protest and boycotted work in Krishnagiri on Tuesday, alleging that the government has been ignoring their long-standing demands.

The protesters called for measures to protect revenue jobs and demanded the filling of vacancies in the Revenue Department. They also urged the government to increase the pay for officials involved in disaster management among other grievances.

The association has announced a relay work boycott starting from Tuesday, to call the government’s attention to their demands.

