Revenue officials stage protest in Krishnagiri

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association staged a sit-in protest and boycotted work in Krishnagiri on Tuesday, alleging that the government has been ignoring their long-standing demands.

The protesters called for measures to protect revenue jobs and demanded the filling of vacancies in the Revenue Department. They also urged the government to increase the pay for officials involved in disaster management among other grievances.

The association has announced a relay work boycott starting from Tuesday, to call the government’s attention to their demands.