Revenue officials rescue migrant labourers in Salem

Revenue Department officials rescued 35 migrant labourers who were employed in a spinning mill on Sunday.

According to the police, , a few women migrant workers of a spinning mill in Attur called women’s helpline 181 and informed them that they were not allowed by the mill administration to go anywhere outside the unit and that they were treated as bonded labourers. Following this, Attur police, labour, and revenue department officials went to the private mill.

Revenue officials said that investigations revealed that 35 women labourers (aged below 20) from Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh were employed in the mill two months ago. The mill had assured to pay ₹12,000 a month as salary but paid only ₹8,000. They stayed in the hostel on the mill premises along with 127 women workers and were not allowed to go anywhere outside the mill. But the mill administration claimed that, considering the safety of the women workers, they were not allowed to go anywhere and were provided all facilities at hostel, officials added.

As the labourers expressed their willingness to go to their States, the Revenue and Labour department officials instructed the mill administration to provide the remaining salary to the workers. Based on the instruction, the mill administration paid the salary to the 35 migrant workers immediately. The officials took the workers and lodged them at a hall in Thalaivasal and arranged train tickets for them. They were sent back to their States in trains.