Revenue officials boycott work for third day in Salem

February 26, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue officials have been on strike for the past three days in protest of the government’s failure to address their 10-point demand, which includes filling vacant positions in the department. The officials initially went on leave on February 13, and then boycotted work and held a protest in Salem on February 22. Today marks the third day of the ongoing protest, with the officials planning to go on an indefinite strike starting tomorrow. They are urging the government to initiate talks with them to resolve the issue.

