ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue officials association in Krishnagiri stages protest

March 23, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue department office in Krishnagiri wore a deserted look on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association led a protest ‘leave’ from work here in pursuance of the State-wide protests here on Thursday.

The protests were over a raft of demands that included the demand for promotions for deputy tahsildars; filling up of vacancies of office assistants; government order for the appointment of assistant revenue inspectors among others.

The protests saw members absenting from work. The revenue departments wore a deserted in its wake.  According to the association, the protests witnessed participation of over 14,000 workers across the 38 districts of the State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US