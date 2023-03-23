Revenue officials association in Krishnagiri stages protest

March 23, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association led a protest ‘leave’ from work here in pursuance of the State-wide protests here on Thursday.

The protests were over a raft of demands that included the demand for promotions for deputy tahsildars; filling up of vacancies of office assistants; government order for the appointment of assistant revenue inspectors among others.

The protests saw members absenting from work. The revenue departments wore a deserted in its wake. According to the association, the protests witnessed participation of over 14,000 workers across the 38 districts of the State.