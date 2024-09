A revenue inspector (RI) was placed under suspension after a video in which she allegedly sought a bribe went viral on Tuesday. Kanimozhi (50), who was working as an RI at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Special Tahsildar office in Attur, was seen demanding a bribe from a person. Based on the video, Collector R. Brindha Devi instructed the District Revenue Officer (DRO) P. Menaha to inquire in this regard. The DRO inquired into the incident and issued a suspension order for the RI Kanimozhi.

