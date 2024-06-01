Revenue inspector in Tiruppur district who was arrested for obtaining bribe placed under suspension

: The Revenue Inspector of Nallur in Tiruppur district who was arrested earlier this week by a DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) team while receiving bribe for issuing a legal heir certificate to an applicant has been placed under suspension by the Revenue Department.

Revenue inspector R. Mythili had demanded ₹7000 as bribe from R. Jeeva (34), a vegetable trader of Rangagoundampalayam, who had applied for the certificate through the e-seva centre.

Jeeva lodged a complaint with the DVAC and the RI was caught red-handed while taking the bribe.

