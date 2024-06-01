GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Revenue inspector in Tiruppur district who was arrested for obtaining bribe placed under suspension

Published - June 01, 2024 10:00 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

: The Revenue Inspector of Nallur in Tiruppur district who was arrested earlier this week by a DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) team while receiving bribe for issuing a legal heir certificate to an applicant has been placed under suspension by the Revenue Department.

Revenue inspector R. Mythili had demanded ₹7000 as bribe from R. Jeeva (34), a vegetable trader of Rangagoundampalayam, who had applied for the certificate through the e-seva centre.

Jeeva lodged a complaint with the DVAC and the RI was caught red-handed while taking the bribe.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.