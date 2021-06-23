Coimbatore

Revenue Inspector held on graft charge

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested a Revenue Inspector on the charges of receiving graft of ₹ 35,000 here on Wednesday.

The complainant approached Senthil Kumar, Revenue Inspector, Attur Special Tahsildar (Stamps) Office, for fixing the exact registration value of 37 cent of agriculture land that was registered in his wife’s name last year. The officer said that the documents were sent to the Deputy Collector (Stamps) by the sub- registrar and demanded ₹ 40,000 for recommending his application. Finally, he agreed to pay ₹ 35,000. Since he was unwilling to pay the money, he approached the DVAC who laid the trap.

On Wednesday, when the complainant handed over the money to Senthil Kumar, sleuths caught him red-handed.


