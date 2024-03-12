GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revenue inspector held for graft in Tiruppur

March 12, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A revenue inspector was caught along with his accomplice while obtaining ₹8,000 as bribe from an applicant for issuance of no encumbrance certificate for transfer of a free land patta.

When the applicant, Ashok Kumar, approached the RI, Nagarajan, the latter had reportedly demanded ₹10,000 and later settled for ₹8,000, according to the complaint lodged by the former with the Tiruppur unit of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police.

After registering a case, a DVAC team led by Inspector Sasirekha cornered Nagarajan and his accomplice Suresh, employed as an assistant in the office.

