Revenue from parcel service improves

With increase in loading of goods and parcels, Salem Railway Division has seen improved earnings in the past seven months when compared to the corresponding period last year.

A release from the division said that 15,39,400 tonnes of goods were loaded from April to October fetching a revenue of ₹140.61 crore. The division had loaded 13,12,509 tonnes of goods and earned ₹112.03 crore during the same period last year. “The division has loaded 17.29 % more goods and has earned 25.51 % more revenue during April – October as compared to the corresponding period last year”, the release said. Goods loaded include petroleum products, cement, iron and steel blooms, containers and maize.

Likewise, the division has loaded 40.84 % more parcels and has earned 43.48 % more revenue during April – October compared to the same period last year.

The release said that 21,255.70 tonnes of parcels were loaded during April – October fetching a revenue of ₹1,241.46 lakh. During April – October, 2020, the division had loaded 15,091.90 tonnes of parcels and earned ₹865.23 lakh, the release added.