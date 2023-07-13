Revenue Dept. told to check possibility for acquiring more land for Coimbatore Central Prison at Bilichi

July 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

P. Amudha, Principal Secretary of Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, on Thursday asked the Revenue Department to check the possibility to acquire more land at Bilichi near here to construct a new set of buildings to shift the Coimbatore Central Prison. Ms. Amudha inspected the land at Bilichi near Karamadai along with M. Sharmila, District Revenue Officer; G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range); and senior officials from the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd, Revenue and Prisons Departments. Ms. Sharmila said the proposal was to acquire 100 acres at Bilichi village to shift the central prison that is located in the heart of Coimbatore city. “The land identified for the purpose is more linear in nature. Hence, the Principal Secretary instructed us to check whether more land could be acquired for the purpose,” she said. The officials and Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati later visited the Coimbatore Central Prison campus which is spread over 165 acres. The present prison was established in 1872 and the jail complex houses over 2,000 prisoners, including convicts and remand prisoners.