Revenue dept. launches awareness campaign

Following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the Nilgiris, the revenue department has started a series of awareness campaigns aimed at ensuring people follow proper protocols established to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

On Wednesday, a team of revenue department officials, led by Udhagamandalam Sub-Collector Monikha Rana, and other revenue department officials, inspected the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market on Wednesday.

D. Kuppuraj, Tahsildar (Udhagamandalam taluk), said that the team of revenue department officials had already been inspecting public spaces which are known to lead to large gatherings of people, such as the Udhagamandalam bus stand. “We had also visited carrot-cleaning units around the town, and had clearly instructed the people working at the machines, as well as the owners, to wear masks while working and to ensure personal distancing,” said Mr. Kuppuraj.

The team of revenue department officials also levied fines on people found not wearing masks.

“Many traders inside the market were not wearing masks and we imposed a fine on them. It is important that people realize that we need to be even more vigilant from now onwards to prevent a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections,” the Tahsildar said.

Teams of revenue department staff, including Village Administrative Officers are being sent to six revenue villages located within the taluk to ensure that protocols are followed.

Officials said that to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the villages, including adivasi communities, it was important that people working in crowded places wear masks at all times. Repeat offenders would face steeper fines, the officials added.