Revenue dept. hands over supplies to tribal residents

The revenue departments in Gudalur and Udhagamandalam have begun inspecting villages with little to no access to the towns, as officials handed out food and essential supplies to these villages from Saturday.

P. Rajakumar, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gudalur, said that a team of officials had visited two tribal villages near Thorapalli bordering the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Saturday, and distributed rice, pulses, oil and essential commodities to the people living there.

He said that the revenue department was identifying villages where people cannot travel to the towns to buy produce due to the lack of public transport and imposition of prohibitory orders.

On Sunday, teams from the revenue department visited Kanjikolly, Kozhikandi and Srimadurai in Gudalur, and handed over food and supplies to the tribal communities residing there.

Meanwhile, teams from Udhagamandalam visited Anaikatty, Siriyur and Chokkanalli tribal villages in the MTR buffer zone on Saturday evening.

However, many tribal villages still have not been reached by the district administration.

In one such village, Chinna Kurumbadi near Burliar, around 15 km. from the nearest town of Coonoor, residents said that they were unable to leave their villages as there were no buses plying from their village to Coonoor.

Appeal

They appealed to the district administration to send them supplies, and said that many tribal villages were suffering without access to basic supplies since the announcement of prohibitory orders across the State.