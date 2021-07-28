Revenue Dept., HACA to check for violations in clearing of private land

A portion of the private land that lies adjacent to the forest and a tribal settlement near Anaikatti.

Coimbatore

28 July 2021 00:10 IST

The land near Anaikatti was allegedly cleared for farming

The Revenue Department and the the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) are closely checking for violations in clearing of 18 acres of private land near Anaikatti at 24 Veerapandi in the district.

Sources said Revenue Department officials inspected the private land close to Kandivazhi tribal settlement after the issue came to the attention of the District Collector, who is also the chairman of HACA, recently.

Based on the Collector’s instructions, the Forest Department inspected the place some days ago and submitted a report that raised concerns about the flow of a stream that originates from the forest and passes through the land. The Department also pointed out that the passage of a small stream that flows to the main stream was obstructed after the land was cleared using excavators, the sources added.

The Revenue Department officials, including Coimbatore north tahsildar, visited the place after residents of the tribal settlement lodged a complaint with the District Collector last week.

The residents had complained that the owners of the land had encroached upon their land and blocked their way to the forest. A senior Revenue Department official said that the complaints of the residents were being checked.

N. Veeran from the settlement said the land owners had now left a very narrow path for the tribal residents to access the forest. Wild animals, mainly elephants, use the wild stream and any obstruction to it would lead to animals coming to villages in search of water. He also alleged that the Revenue officials did not hear their grievances during the visit.

The land is registered in the name of my mother, wife and a relative and was bought several years ago, said S. Surendran.

“Bushes were cleared from the land for agricultural purpose. The tribal settlement’s land was not encroached upon and in fact we have given them path through our land to access the forest,” he claimed.