Revenue Dept. detains earthmover, lorry used for stealing red earth

Officials collecting details at the site at Chinna Thadagam where red earth was dug and transported without the consent of the land owner.

COIMBATORE

10 October 2020 23:56 IST

The Revenue Department on Saturday detained an earthmover and a truck used for stealing red earth from the land of a woman at Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore district.

N. Maheswari, a resident of Naickenpalayam, complained to the Coimbatore north tahsildar that several truckloads of red earth were stolen from her 3.5 acre land at Chinna Thadagam.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on tahsildar’s direction, a team of revenue officials visited the place and detained the two vehicles.

Ms. Maheswari came to know from people in the locality on Saturday morning that red earth was dug from her land.

Her son rushed to the place and stopped the drivers of the two vehicles. Later, Ms. Maneswari complained about the incident to the tahsildar, who assured to take proper action.

Sources with the Revenue Department said that the two vehicles belonged to a brick kiln named MNV owned by Saravanan, a local BJP functionary.

Activist S. Ganesh of Thadam alleged that soil theft has become common in the five village panchayats in Thadagam valley where close to 200 brick kilns operate.