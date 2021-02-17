Revenue department staff on indefinite strike

Salem

17 February 2021 21:57 IST

Urging the State government to fulfil their charter of demands, including implementing the old pension scheme, revenue department staff began their indefinite strike here on Wednesday.

Their 10 demands include hike in salary for senior revenue inspectors and revoking the new pension scheme and implementing the old pension scheme. Tahsildars, revenue inspectors, village administrative officers, assistants and other revenue staff took part in the strike that affected the functioning of the department at the Collectorate. Since most of the staff did not turn up for work, revenue offices wore a deserted look as people who came to meet officials returned.

Protesters wanted their long demands to be fulfilled at the earliest until which they said that their protest will continue.

