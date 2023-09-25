ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Department recovers 45.82 acre worth ₹229 crore under unauthorised occupation in Coimbatore

September 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 45.82-acre land parcel worth ₹229 crore near Vilankurichi Thaneer Pandal Road was recovered by the Revenue Department.

Acting under a directive by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Coimbatore North, a team of officials recovered the land in compliance with a court judgement delivered earlier this month.

The team erected flex boards in all the 10 survey fields that include eight vacant plots, and two layouts where 23 houses have been constructed, in the recovered land. The land parcel was categorised by Revenue Department as ‘surplus’.

The Joint Director of Local Planning Authority has been addressed to cancel the approval of the layouts, according to the Action Taken Report.

Two writ petitions were filed in the High Court against unauthorised occupation of the land during 2018. The land resumed in Vilankurichi includes 23 built-up houses, including one belonging to U. Balaji, district secretary, BJP, and 20 plots sold by K.R. Jayaram, Singanallur MLA, the report states.

