HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue Department recovers 45.82 acre worth ₹229 crore under unauthorised occupation in Coimbatore

September 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 45.82-acre land parcel worth ₹229 crore near Vilankurichi Thaneer Pandal Road was recovered by the Revenue Department.

Acting under a directive by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Coimbatore North, a team of officials recovered the land in compliance with a court judgement delivered earlier this month.

The team erected flex boards in all the 10 survey fields that include eight vacant plots, and two layouts where 23 houses have been constructed, in the recovered land. The land parcel was categorised by Revenue Department as ‘surplus’.

The Joint Director of Local Planning Authority has been addressed to cancel the approval of the layouts, according to the Action Taken Report.

Two writ petitions were filed in the High Court against unauthorised occupation of the land during 2018. The land resumed in Vilankurichi includes 23 built-up houses, including one belonging to U. Balaji, district secretary, BJP, and 20 plots sold by K.R. Jayaram, Singanallur MLA, the report states.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.