Revenue Department detains trucks, earthmover belonging to brick kilns

The Revenue Department on Wednesday detained trucks and earthmover belonging to three brick kilns operating in Thadagam valley for alleged violations in mining red earth and transporting it.

Revenue officials headed by Coimbatore north tahsildar Mahesh Kumar conducted a vehicle check and took four trucks and an earthmover into custody.

Sources with the Revenue Department said that the detained vehicles belonged to brick kilns namely KRS based at Kalappanaickenpalayam near Kanuvai coming under Somayampalayam village panchayat, TPT and TMT based at 24 Veerapandi village panchayat.

Activist S. Ganesh, who has been seeking authorities for the closure of illegally operating brick kilns, said that he and a few others have been repeatedly seeking various Departments and the district administration to ensure that various Government orders and court rulings regarding red earth mining are followed.

"Mining and transportation of red earth should be checked by the District Level Task Force Committee which has officials from various Departments as members," he said.

Mr. Ganesh added that he will soon petition the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seeking investigation on various Government officials for the suspected nexus they have with brick kiln operators.